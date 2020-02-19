Benito P. Gonzalez III
May 4,1974 - Feb. 11, 2020
With Deepest sorrow, we announce that Benito Pesina (Benny) Gonzalez III, age 45 of Waterford, CA. passed away suddenly on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020
Benito was born in Santa Clara,CA. Although he was born with several medical challenges this never slowed him down. He enjoyed life. He looked forward to going to Disneyland, Halloween, Christmas, his Birthday and the Special Days at the Stanislaus Fair to connect with his friends
He is survived by his father Ben Gonzalez, Stepmom Patricia. Sisters Antoinette Ramirez, Suzanna Manso, Katerina Gonzalez Brother John Gonzalez, his Grandmother Eva Gonzales, His loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
We know Benito is now with his Mom, Estella Hicks and his Grandpa Martin Ortega, Grandpa Benito Gonzalez
and Aunt Linda Albarran.
The Funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 19,2020
At 1:00pm time at Salas Brothers 419 Scenic Drive. Modesto, Ca,
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Continuum College
1731 Colorado Ave. P.O. Box 1531 , Turlock, CA. 95381
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 19, 2020