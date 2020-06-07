Ed was a longtime supporter and sponsor of many of our programs. He was a kind man who enriched our community on many levels including being a great mentor to our youth. Rest well, Ed. Your work on earth is done and you will be sadly missed.

The NAACP sends our deepest sympathy to the Fitzpatrick family.



Wendy Byrd

President

Modesto/Stanislaus NAACP, Unit 1048

