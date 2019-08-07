Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Memorial service 11:00 AM Big Valley Grace Community Church 4040 Tully Rd. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Allen Jennings

August 8, 1923 - August 3, 2019

Benjamin Allen Jennings, 95, went to heaven Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Samaritan Village, Hughson, California.

Ben leaves his wife, Mary Jean, of 72 years; daughter, Kathy Himebaugh and her husband Jon; daughter Joy Jennings Danziger; daughter Colleen Fraioli and her husband John; son Cliff Jennings and his wife Linda; sister Mary Lou Hallberg; brother Paul Jennings; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and many close friends around the world.

Born to Roy Allen Jennings and Mary Mollett, he and his siblings were raised on the Hoopa Indian Reservation in Humbolt County, California, where their father ministered and their mother taught school. They eventually moved to Denair, California, where Ben graduated from Denair Hgh School. While in high school, Ben met his future wife at a sing-a-long, where he lead the music and she played piano. They married after completing collegiate studies and soon joined Youth for Christ.

Ben was pastor of Humbolt Park Gospel Tabernacle, Illinois, Van Nuys Missionary Church, Van Nuys, California, Central Bible Church of the Valley, and Prescott Bible Church, both in Modesto, California. He and Mary Jean joined the U.S. Center for World Missions under Dr. Ralph Winter, and were eventually invited to join Campus Crusade for Christ, working in the world-wide prayer ministry. He retired from Campus Crusade in 2017.

Ben's focus at Campus Crusade was on prayer and ministering to people around the world through prayer, conferences, published books, and seminars. His passion was that people would understand God's love, and His power to change people's lives through prayer.

Ben was cherished and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Rd., Modesto, California.

Benjamin Allen JenningsAugust 8, 1923 - August 3, 2019Benjamin Allen Jennings, 95, went to heaven Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Samaritan Village, Hughson, California.Ben leaves his wife, Mary Jean, of 72 years; daughter, Kathy Himebaugh and her husband Jon; daughter Joy Jennings Danziger; daughter Colleen Fraioli and her husband John; son Cliff Jennings and his wife Linda; sister Mary Lou Hallberg; brother Paul Jennings; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and many close friends around the world.Born to Roy Allen Jennings and Mary Mollett, he and his siblings were raised on the Hoopa Indian Reservation in Humbolt County, California, where their father ministered and their mother taught school. They eventually moved to Denair, California, where Ben graduated from Denair Hgh School. While in high school, Ben met his future wife at a sing-a-long, where he lead the music and she played piano. They married after completing collegiate studies and soon joined Youth for Christ.Ben was pastor of Humbolt Park Gospel Tabernacle, Illinois, Van Nuys Missionary Church, Van Nuys, California, Central Bible Church of the Valley, and Prescott Bible Church, both in Modesto, California. He and Mary Jean joined the U.S. Center for World Missions under Dr. Ralph Winter, and were eventually invited to join Campus Crusade for Christ, working in the world-wide prayer ministry. He retired from Campus Crusade in 2017.Ben's focus at Campus Crusade was on prayer and ministering to people around the world through prayer, conferences, published books, and seminars. His passion was that people would understand God's love, and His power to change people's lives through prayer.Ben was cherished and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Rd., Modesto, California.

