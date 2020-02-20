Benjamin Wheeler
May 10, 1977 - Feb 14, 2020
Ben Wheeler, 42, of Modesto, California, went to home to Jesus on February 14th, 2020. Ben was born in Turlock, California. After a short time in Minnesota as a young boy, Ben grew up in Modesto, and attended Modesto Christian School. Upon graduation from Davis High School, Ben joined the US. Navy. He served four years during the Persian Gulf, and soon after the end of his term, met his wife of 20 years, Kate. Following his military term, Ben began his career as a Therapeutic Behavioral Aide, first at Sierra Vista, then Big Valley Helping Hands, He was hooked, and it was evident that he found his calling. Ben then pursued his passion for at-risk youth as a Correctional Officer at Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. After a decade in the correctional field, God opened doors for him as the Juvenile Justice Ministry Director for Youth for Christ Central Valley. This career change allowed him to make more of an impact for an at-risk population in desperate need of Christ's love and purpose for their lives. Ben served this population unselfishly and relentlessly, never delaying in sharing the gospel or providing any need necessary.
Ben is survived by his wife, Kate Wheeler, a daughter, Merrika Mackay (23), their son Zane Wheeler (17), their daughter Hope Wheeler (12), his mother Patricia Wheeler of Modesto, and a sister, Alysa Wheeler of Nampa Idaho.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 am at Big Valley Grace Community Church at 4040 Tully Road in Modesto. Reception with lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to be made to Youth for Christ Central Valley (scyfc.com), and Without Permission (withoutpermission.org),
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020