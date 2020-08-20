Bergetta Blom
July 27, 1922 - Aug. 17, 2020
Bergetta Blom passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born July 27, 1922 on a farm in Chippewa County, Minnesota. She married John Blom on December 30, 1944, whom she met in Clara City, Minnesota. She and John had ten children including two who died in infancy. As was common in those years, Bergetta had a large garden and canned numerous jars of fruits and vegetables each year to provide for her large family. Children were often involved in this process. She lived on several farms until the family moved to California in 1964. John passed away at an early age (50) in 1968, leaving her to support and care for her children. She then worked at local canneries for a few years and at the Hershey's Plant in Oakdale for several years. After her retirement, she continued to stay busy with family, raising a garden and canning until her early nineties. She was an amazing matriarch to raise her large family by herself for many years and will be dearly missed.
She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Escalon Christian Reformed Church for fifty-five years where she also enjoyed attending Coffee Break Bible Study. She resided the last three years of her life at Bethany Home in Ripon, California.
Bergetta is survived by her children: James (Millie) Blom of Oakdale, CA; Darlene (Pete) Keuning of Pella, Iowa; Karen (Larry) Fann of Ninilchik, Alaska; David (Gina) Blom of Turlock, CA; Debra Nix of Albany, Oregon; Marjorie (Richard) Odom of Riverbank, CA; and Betty (Derek) Wood of Modesto, CA. She is also survived by two brothers Clarence (Marilyn) Boike of Clara City, Minnesota and Gordon (Frances) Boike of Oakdale, CA along with one sister-in-law, Vivian Blom of Willmar, Minnesota.
Bergetta was preceded in death by her parents Chris and Bena Boike; her husband John; her sons Gary and Clinton Dean; a daughter and one great grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Louis (Gert) Boike, William Boike and sister Mildred (Harlan) Kienitz. Other brothers in law and sisters in law who preceded her were Delores Boike; Albert and Margaret Blom; William and Bertha Post; Arthur and Gert Harms; Eibert and Helen Miersma; and Elmer Blom. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A viewing, with rotation due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at Deegan Funeral Chapel. Please call to secure a time for visitation. A graveside service, Monday, August 24, 2020 10:00 am with a Chapel Service to follow at Escalon Christian Reformed Church. The family has requested in Lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be sent to the Escalon Christian Reformed Church or the American Heart Association
