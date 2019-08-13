Bernadene "Bunny" Parker
Apr 28, 1930 – Aug 8, 2019
Bunny Parker, born Bernadene Lee Griffith, was born on April 28, 1930 in Zion, IL to her parents Wilfred and Beulah Griffith. On August 8, 2019 she entered into the presence of Jesus in Modesto, CA at 89 years of age. Bunny was preceded in death by her husband of 51½ years, Herman Lloyd Parker.
She is survived by her children; Mike (Gail) Parker of Modesto, CA, Gary (Pam) Parker of Paradise, CA, and Pam (Chris) Costin of Modesto, CA, her grandchildren; Jennifer (Eric) Holly, Jelynn (Shea) Degnan, Garrett (Beth) Parker, Lyndsay (Matt) Distefano, Jessica (Jeremy) Scharmann, and Heather (J. Weston) Bauman, as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Bunny is also survived by her sister Shirl Hill of Spring, TX, and her brothers Bill Griffith of Houston, TX and Barry Griffith of Wenatchee, WA.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Parker family. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00pm at Crosspoint Community Church Chapel, 1301 12th St, Modesto, CA. Bunny will be laid to rest by her family privately at Turlock Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Bunny's honor to Community Hospice at 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA or at hospiceheart.org.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 13, 2019