BERNADETTE ANN
LORENZINI
JUL 4, 1934-DEC 14, 2010
God has not promised sun without rain, Joy without sorrow, or peace without pain. God has strength for the day, Grace for the trials, and help from above. Today you would have been 85 and since that day God chose to take you there has always been a sorrow in our hearts. We know you are watching over us and one day we will meet again. Until then we love and miss you. HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY BIRTHDAY BERNIE! All your friends and your Baby Brother Andrew.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 30, 2019