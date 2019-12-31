Bernadette Filomena Poff
Apr 2, 1961 - Dec 26, 2019
Bernadette Filomena Poff passed away on December 26, 2019 in Modesto, Ca. She was born on April 2, 1961 to parents, Clarence and Lucinia Silveria. Bernadette is survived by her parents; fiancé of 15 years, Brian Moreno; siblings Gerri, Peggy, Mary, Anthony, Patricia, John, Timothy, Kathleen and Theresa; children Christopher Silveria, Samantha Poff and Marisa Poff; grandchildren Athena, Maddie, Riley, Zoe, and Nina.
Bernadette "Bernie" will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends. She will always be remembered as the big sister of her nine younger siblings. Among many of her beautiful talents, she will be remembered for her gardening of fairy treasures, art, drawings and party planning. She loved going to concerts and festivals. She also loved Christmas and will forever be remembered as our Christmas angel.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Poff Family. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, Ca. Recitation of the Rosary will take place on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 5pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street, Modesto, Ca starting at 10 A.M. Burial will follow Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto, Ca.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 31, 2019