Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Poff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadette Filomena Poff

Apr 2, 1961 - Dec 26, 2019

Bernadette Filomena Poff passed away on December 26, 2019 in Modesto, Ca. She was born on April 2, 1961 to parents, Clarence and Lucinia Silveria. Bernadette is survived by her parents; fiancé of 15 years, Brian Moreno; siblings Gerri, Peggy, Mary, Anthony, Patricia, John, Timothy, Kathleen and Theresa; children Christopher Silveria, Samantha Poff and Marisa Poff; grandchildren Athena, Maddie, Riley, Zoe, and Nina.

Bernadette "Bernie" will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends. She will always be remembered as the big sister of her nine younger siblings. Among many of her beautiful talents, she will be remembered for her gardening of fairy treasures, art, drawings and party planning. She loved going to concerts and festivals. She also loved Christmas and will forever be remembered as our Christmas angel.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Poff Family. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, Ca. Recitation of the Rosary will take place on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 5pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street, Modesto, Ca starting at 10 A.M. Burial will follow Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto, Ca.



www.cvobituaries.com





Bernadette Filomena PoffApr 2, 1961 - Dec 26, 2019Bernadette Filomena Poff passed away on December 26, 2019 in Modesto, Ca. She was born on April 2, 1961 to parents, Clarence and Lucinia Silveria. Bernadette is survived by her parents; fiancé of 15 years, Brian Moreno; siblings Gerri, Peggy, Mary, Anthony, Patricia, John, Timothy, Kathleen and Theresa; children Christopher Silveria, Samantha Poff and Marisa Poff; grandchildren Athena, Maddie, Riley, Zoe, and Nina.Bernadette "Bernie" will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends. She will always be remembered as the big sister of her nine younger siblings. Among many of her beautiful talents, she will be remembered for her gardening of fairy treasures, art, drawings and party planning. She loved going to concerts and festivals. She also loved Christmas and will forever be remembered as our Christmas angel.Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Poff Family. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, Ca. Recitation of the Rosary will take place on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 5pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street, Modesto, Ca starting at 10 A.M. Burial will follow Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto, Ca. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close