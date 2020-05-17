Bernadine Joy Deckard (Williams)Jun 19, 1935 - Feb 19, 2020Bernadine was born in Hollywood, CA, the only child of Harold and Madeleine Williams. Bernadine's family was her pride and joy. She was a strong and independent woman. She was also a proud civil servant who worked for 27 years at the Concord Naval Weapons Station. She enjoyed studying her family history, and movies, music and traveling. Her passion to make the world a better place led her to support many progressive and social causes. Those who knew her will also remember her thoughtfulness, generosity, compassion, her loving nature and her quirky sense of humor.She passed peacefully in the hospital with her family around her, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident. She is survived by her daughter Mikki Jones-Talbot (Luke) of Davis, and sons Richard Jones (Toni) of Dixon, Roger Jones of Fairfield, and Phillip Deckard (Georgette) of West LA, cousin David Sandoval (Thida) of Modesto as well 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is again possible to gather.