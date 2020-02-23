Bernard Souza Jr.
Sept. 2, 1933 - Feb. 18, 2020
Bernard Souza Jr., of Turlock, passed away at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson on Tuesday. Surrounded by his loving family, he was 86 years old.
Bernard was born in Gustine to Bernard Souza Sr. and Mary Flores Souza. Raised in the Stevinson and Hilmar communities, he graduated from Hilmar High School, Class of 1951. After graduation, he served honorably in the U.S. Army Forces. He married the love of his life, Elfrieda Mendes on November 13, 1965 in Los Banos.
Bernard was a dairyman his entire life and enjoyed showing dairy cattle in his spare time. He also enjoyed sports, especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and bowling. He played for the Stanislaus Senior Softball League for over 30 years and loved going to Saint George, Utah every year to participate in the Senior Olympic Games. Bernard was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, YMI, and the Holstein Association.
Along with his parents, Bernard was preceded in death by his sister and two brothers, Lloyd and Richard Souza. He is survived by his wife, Elfrieda Souza; his son, Bernard Souza and daughter-in-law, Brandi Souza; daughter, Lori Souza; and grandchildren, Brooke and Boston Souza.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock. Following the interment at Turlock Memorial Park, a reception will be held at the Turlock Ballroom, 528 N. Golden State Blvd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020