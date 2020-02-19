Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Stuit. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard "Boots" Stuit

Sep 29, 1924 - Feb 14, 2020

Boots, 95, died peacefully on February 14, 2020. He was born to John and Annie Stuit in Hospers, Iowa. He married Hendrene Vis on February 25, 1948. After retiring, he volunteered for 41 years at Modesto Interfaith until he was 90 years old.

Boots is survived by his 7 daughters, Myna Gandy (Ron) of Riverbank, Helen Bakker, Cheryl Gann (Don), Marlys De Jong (Chuck) and Joyce Vande Pol all of Modesto, Melinda Van Nieuwenhuyzen (Larry) of Ripon and Melissa Gardner (Justin) of Anna, Texas. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and siblings, Marge Dyk, Helen Schoolland, George Stuit, Ray Stuit and Evie Jager. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and son-in-law Pete Bakker and Henry Vande Pol. He will be remembered for his love of the Lord and for his family. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed puzzles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A Graveside service will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson on Monday, February 24th at 9:30 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Modesto Christian Reformed Church; 2620 College Ave. Any donations can be made to Modesto Interfaith; 120 Kerr Ave. Modesto or Beth Haven; 368 Wilma St. Ripon.

