Bernard (Ben) W. GroesbeckSeptember 18, 1929 - June 22, 2020Bernard (Ben) W. Groesbeck passed away June 22, 2020, in Meridian, Idaho. Ben was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 18, 1929.He was raised in Oakland, Calif. Graduated from Armstrong College. He was proud of his service as a paratrooper and severed 5 years in the U.S. Army Airborne both in the 11th Airborne in Japan ad the 82nd Airborne in North Carolina – he was a World War II veteran. He was retired from Farmers Insurance Group after 35 years of service in Modesto, Calif. and was the Hiighsman Trophy winner in 1969. He was also member of their Presidents Council.Ben loved doing research on his computer, working in his garden, photography and his family. He was a volunteer from the Oregon State police for over 16 years. As an active patriot and honorable man he wrote many letters to our representatives holding office.He is survived by his wife Bette, daughter Kay Grynbaum (Marty), son Neal (Kim), step sons Jeff Jensen (Sandy), and Robert Jensen (Laurie) – 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and his beloved yellow Lab Danae.