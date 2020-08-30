Bernice Herring DuarteFebruary 3, 1923 - August 16, 2020Bernice enjoyed a charming childhood, growing up on her family's farm in Oklahoma - all cattle and cotton fields - before her family moved to California in her teenage years. There, she met and married her husband, Leonard, and together they raised two boys and two girls. In every house they lived in, Bernice carried the hospitable, loving nature of Christ with her. There was always a garden to tend and a meal to prepare and share with her family and friends. Her constant kindness and warmth was especially felt by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. They could always count on Grama's pantry and freezer to be stocked with enough baked goods and meals to last a lifetime (with leftovers!). On August 16th, 2020 at the age of 97, Bernice went home to see her Lord in Heaven and to reunite with her departed family - Leonard, her two sons, mother, father, and two of her three sisters. She leaves behind her younger sister; Nina Duerr of Sparks, NV, her two daughters; Theresa (Brent) Chase of Modesto, CA and LeeAnn (Jeff) Holt of Ladera Ranch, CA, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.