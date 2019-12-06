Bernice E. Strong
February 8,1931 – December 3, 2019
Bernice Strong, age 88 of Delhi, passed away on December 3, 2019. Bernice was born February 8, 1931 in California, to La Fayette and Sylvia Dotson. Bernice settled in Delhi in 1969. She enjoyed writing poems and songs, embroidery, gardening and visiting with friends to catch up on the lastest news about what was going on in their lives. She loved to read books and would read atleast three books a week. She didn't watch much television but she really liked Dancing with the Stars and would never turn down a good card game, such as Pitch or Hearts.
Bernice is survived by her son and two daughters, Steven Strong, Sandra Neves, and Sherry Choquette; her sister Carolyn Jennings, six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Ercil Strong; and her brothers, Sherman, Eddie, James, George, and Eldon Dotson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm at Allen Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10am also at Allen Mortuary with interment to follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Please your condolences at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2019