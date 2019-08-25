Berniece Koelzer
May 27, 1922 - Aug. 12, 2019
97, of Modesto, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was born on May 27, 1922 in Hilmar, CA, to the late John & Rose Lingerfelt. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul of 63 years and grandson Erik Koelzer.
Berniece was a graduate of Livingston High School and was a housewife all her married life. She was a proud mother of two and grandmother of four. She was always happy to serve her family and friends. Her positive spirit touched all who knew her.
Berniece is survived by her son Steven Koelzer and wife Lois, daughter Marlene Taulier and husband Mike, grandsons Jason Koelzer and Michael Taulier, granddaughter Jenny Smith and four great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Turlock Memorial Park on Aug. 22, 2019.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 25, 2019