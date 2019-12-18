Bertena Ann McKee
November 14, 1931 - December 9, 2019
Ann passed away peacefully at Crossroads Manor on December 9, 2019
She was born in Green County, Arkansas to Dee Blount and Pernecia Morris. She worked for Hickman School District for 27 years as a bus driver and instructional aide. She loved her students, her many friends and especially her family. She is preceded in in death by her husband Ralph Mckee, father Dee Blount, mother Necia Mealer and two brothers.She is survived by her son Eugene McKee (Carolyn), daughters, Balinda Reynolds (Jim), Deedra Hope (Steve), one sister Sue Mealer, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ann will be at Lakewood Memorial Park on Friday December 20, 2019 in the Riverside Chapel. There will be a private viewing for family at 12:00 pm and memorial service at 1:00 pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 18, 2019