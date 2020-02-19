Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Batch Tonge. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Batch Tonge

September 9, 1926 - January 28, 2020

Bertha Batch Tonge September 9, 1926 - January 28, 2020

Bertha Batch Tonge, 93, a longtime resident of Modesto, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at her home in La Quinta, California surrounded by the love of her family.

Bertha was a native of California, born in Acampo to Ida and Henry Batch on September 9, 1926 at the family farmhouse. She was the fourth of 6 children.

Bertha attended elementary school in Woodbridge, California and graduated from Lodi High School in 1945 and was proud to be a member of the girl's high school basketball team. As a young girl she and her family successfully worked the family ranch in the Lodi area.

Bertha married the love of her life, Edward Burnett Tonge, MD on August 17, 1947. In the beginning they lived in Lincoln, Nebraska and Loma Linda, California where "Budge" attended college and Medical School. Then they lived in Pendleton, Washington and Seaside, California while he served in the Army. Finally moving to Modesto, Ca where Budge set up his OBGYN practice. During these years, two beautiful girls, Judith and Pamela were born. Bertha worked in the physician office and later at the family owned Modesto City Hospital.

Bertha was a wonderful wife and mother who spent many happy years opening their home "The Castle" for family gatherings, weddings, graduations, and to her daughter's many friends. Tragedy struck when her beloved husband passed away when she was 45 years old. She never remarried and spent much of her time with family and grandchildren who lovingly called her "Honeybee".

Bertha enjoyed gardening and won "Best Home Garden" award, by the Oakbrook HOA, for her lovely yard filled with pink and purple flowers. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, golfing (2 hole-in-ones) and sunbathing in her yard or at the beach and desert.

Bertha was a very special woman. She was beautiful, stylish, kind, wise and full of joy. She was German, loved her God, the USA, California, family, friends, and her church, the Modesto Central Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Bertha recently moved to La Quinta, California to be closer to her "girls". With her came a new love of her life, "Beau", her beautiful white toy poodle. Her new home was on the 18th fairway with a gate onto the course that was always opened to her son-in-law "Butch" and his golfing buddies who would swing by for their favorite beverage. She enjoyed many beautiful sunsets with her family and "Beau" overlooking the beautiful golf course, the Santa Rosa Mountains and the majestic Mount San Jacinto.

Bertha is survived by her two daughters, Judith Coyle and husband Steven, Pamela Pressley and husband Butch; four grandchildren, Scott Pressley, Lloyd "Budge" Pressley, Samantha Jones, Donald Jones; her sister Viola Wilbur, brother Delmar and his wife Doris; and all of her nieces and nephews and their families that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Burnett "Budge" Tonge, her parents Ida and Henry Batch, her sister Esther Heiser and husband Walter, her brothers, Robert Batch, Howard Batch and wife Dorthea, brother in law, Clair Wilbur and nephew, Mark Wilber. Also by her husband's parents Eloise and Archie Tonge, her brother in laws Newton Tonge and wife Genevieve, Delmar Tonge and wife Joan.

Bertha was laid to rest on February 7, 2020 with her family at her side at the Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, California. She will be missed so very much by her family and all of those who ever met her and saw her beautiful blue eyes and "unforgettable" smile.

www.cvobituaries.com



Bertha Batch TongeSeptember 9, 1926 - January 28, 2020Bertha Batch Tonge September 9, 1926 - January 28, 2020Bertha Batch Tonge, 93, a longtime resident of Modesto, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at her home in La Quinta, California surrounded by the love of her family.Bertha was a native of California, born in Acampo to Ida and Henry Batch on September 9, 1926 at the family farmhouse. She was the fourth of 6 children.Bertha attended elementary school in Woodbridge, California and graduated from Lodi High School in 1945 and was proud to be a member of the girl's high school basketball team. As a young girl she and her family successfully worked the family ranch in the Lodi area.Bertha married the love of her life, Edward Burnett Tonge, MD on August 17, 1947. In the beginning they lived in Lincoln, Nebraska and Loma Linda, California where "Budge" attended college and Medical School. Then they lived in Pendleton, Washington and Seaside, California while he served in the Army. Finally moving to Modesto, Ca where Budge set up his OBGYN practice. During these years, two beautiful girls, Judith and Pamela were born. Bertha worked in the physician office and later at the family owned Modesto City Hospital.Bertha was a wonderful wife and mother who spent many happy years opening their home "The Castle" for family gatherings, weddings, graduations, and to her daughter's many friends. Tragedy struck when her beloved husband passed away when she was 45 years old. She never remarried and spent much of her time with family and grandchildren who lovingly called her "Honeybee".Bertha enjoyed gardening and won "Best Home Garden" award, by the Oakbrook HOA, for her lovely yard filled with pink and purple flowers. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, golfing (2 hole-in-ones) and sunbathing in her yard or at the beach and desert.Bertha was a very special woman. She was beautiful, stylish, kind, wise and full of joy. She was German, loved her God, the USA, California, family, friends, and her church, the Modesto Central Seventh-day Adventist Church.Bertha recently moved to La Quinta, California to be closer to her "girls". With her came a new love of her life, "Beau", her beautiful white toy poodle. Her new home was on the 18th fairway with a gate onto the course that was always opened to her son-in-law "Butch" and his golfing buddies who would swing by for their favorite beverage. She enjoyed many beautiful sunsets with her family and "Beau" overlooking the beautiful golf course, the Santa Rosa Mountains and the majestic Mount San Jacinto.Bertha is survived by her two daughters, Judith Coyle and husband Steven, Pamela Pressley and husband Butch; four grandchildren, Scott Pressley, Lloyd "Budge" Pressley, Samantha Jones, Donald Jones; her sister Viola Wilbur, brother Delmar and his wife Doris; and all of her nieces and nephews and their families that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Burnett "Budge" Tonge, her parents Ida and Henry Batch, her sister Esther Heiser and husband Walter, her brothers, Robert Batch, Howard Batch and wife Dorthea, brother in law, Clair Wilbur and nephew, Mark Wilber. Also by her husband's parents Eloise and Archie Tonge, her brother in laws Newton Tonge and wife Genevieve, Delmar Tonge and wife Joan.Bertha was laid to rest on February 7, 2020 with her family at her side at the Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, California. She will be missed so very much by her family and all of those who ever met her and saw her beautiful blue eyes and "unforgettable" smile. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close