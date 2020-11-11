1/
Bertha David
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha David
Dec. 15, 1928 - Nov. 4, 2020
Bertha David, a resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully at Paramount Court Senior Living on Wednesday, November 4th. She was 91 years old.
Bertha was born in Turlock to Joel and Katie David and raised on the family farm. She attended Business school and went on to work for Stanislaus County for 41 years. She worked as an assistant to the Stanislaus County Administration Department until her retirement in 1990.
A woman of faith, she was a member of the Assyrian Evangelical Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing the organ and piano.
Along with her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse David and her sister, Nellie David. She leaves behind her sister, Grace Stark and her husband Mike; her nephew, Kevin Stark and his wife Georgia; and her nephew, Brian Stark and his wife Jennifer, along with their daughters, Lily and Chloe.
A graveside service will be held to honor Bertha at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved