Bertha DavidDec. 15, 1928 - Nov. 4, 2020Bertha David, a resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully at Paramount Court Senior Living on Wednesday, November 4th. She was 91 years old.Bertha was born in Turlock to Joel and Katie David and raised on the family farm. She attended Business school and went on to work for Stanislaus County for 41 years. She worked as an assistant to the Stanislaus County Administration Department until her retirement in 1990.A woman of faith, she was a member of the Assyrian Evangelical Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing the organ and piano.Along with her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse David and her sister, Nellie David. She leaves behind her sister, Grace Stark and her husband Mike; her nephew, Kevin Stark and his wife Georgia; and her nephew, Brian Stark and his wife Jennifer, along with their daughters, Lily and Chloe.A graveside service will be held to honor Bertha at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.