Berthalee M Kuderna

Jul 21, 1922 - Nov 27, 2019

Berthalee Mae Murrin Kuderna passed away peacefully Nov 27th at the age of 97, retaining her gracious charm and a twinkle in her eye until nearly the end. She was truly loved by so many. She leaves her children, Jerry Kuderna III (Mari, Norma), Diane Kuderna (Betsy Reeves) and Aileen Polkinghorne (Mark) as well as grandchildren Sonja Winn (Bryan), Cary Wies (Darren), Jack Polkinghorne & Samantha Kuderna-Reeves, and great-grandkids Olivia, Connor, twins Dylan & Ethan. Berthalee was predeceased by her adored husband of 68 years, Jerome Kuderna, Jr. (2014). She was fiercely devoted to family, friends and community. She was unfailingly brilliant, principled, funny and kind.

Berthalee was born outside of Montreal, Quebec, but raised in St. Albans, NYC. The oldest of five, she studied science and edited her school newspaper while a student at Queens College. She worked for US Rubber during the war, where she met fellow chemist Jerome Kuderna, who had been conscripted from his graduate studies at Harvard. They married in Dec '45 and Jerome finished his PhD research at the University of Chicago. Berthalee worked in the same lab and wrote papers for the Journal of Organic Chemistry on her own as well as collaboratively. Jerome's group of agricultural researchers was absorbed by Shell and moved to Denver in 1950 and then Modesto in 1957.

In 1961, with an MSW from UC Berkeley, Berthalee began a second career in child welfare, becoming Stanislaus County's Supervisor of Child Protective Services 1977-'89. She was honored in 1982 as a notable woman in the county for her work on behalf of kids. She was always active in the community and until 1993 served as president of Modesto's People for Choice.

After 28 years as a leader on behalf of children and families, Berthalee retired from her career in social services. She and Jerome played golf and bridge and traveled frequently. In 1998, they moved to St.Paul's Towers, Oakland, a retirement community where she was active in resident service groups. Despite failing health in later years, she maintained her wry sense of humor, and was sweet and kind to everyone around her. Berthalee will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

