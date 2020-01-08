Bess Taylor
Jan. 14, 1919 - Jan. 3, 2020
Bess Taylor passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100.
Bess was a retired teacher and active member of Geneva Presbyterian Church. She was a diehard Giants fan and especially enjoyed listening to announcers Kruk and Kuip. Spending time with her family brought her great joy.
She is survived by her sons, Phil Taylor (Elaine) and Kurt Taylor. She also leaves three grandsons; Brad (Kristen), Greg (Stephanie) and Wes (Lesley) Taylor, and four great grandchildren; Jackson, Aria, Carson, and Wade Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Taylor.
We would like to thank the entire staff at The Gate of Beautiful for providing kindness, warmth and excellent care in her final months. Private burial.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 8, 2020