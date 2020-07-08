Bettie Jane MillsFeb 20,1930 - June 8, 2020Bettie is survived by two sons, Bill (Stephanie) and Michael (Robyn) 8grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers,her husband Farrell and her son Bobby.She was born in rural Greenbrier Arkansas. When she was 11 years old her mother died and until her father remarried she took care of the home , her father and brothers. The family moved to California during WWll where she met and married Farrell in 1947 and started raising a family of 3 boys in Hughson . She especially enjoyed having large family gatherings with all the children, aunts, uncles, brothers, cousins and plenty of good home cooked food. She had a deep love of God and was an active member of the Hughson Baptist Church. In later life , Farrell and Bettie moved to Ceres. He was devoted to caring for her. She was an avid reader and Farrell would go to the library regularly to make sure she had books to read. They had a strong and happy marriage for 69 years.The last few months of Bettie's life were spent at the Bethel Retirementcommunity in Modesto where she received excellent care. In the final weeks she also received loving care from Community Hospice.Because of Covid-19 no public serviceis planned. However, Bettie and Farrell's gravesite can be personally visited in the Memory Garden portionof Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson. Donations can be sent to Community Hospice , 4368 Spykes Way, Modesto, Ca. 95356