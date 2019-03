Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Williams, Bettie Mae

March 9, 1948 - February 25, 2019

Bettie Mae Williams, 70, of Modesto went home to be with the Lord on Monday February 25, 2019. She loved watching the Golden State Warriors and 49ers. She also loved taking drives with Dave and going fishing. Her favorite restaurant was Red Lobster. She enjoyed reading, listening to Blues music and watching General Hospital. Burgundy and purple were her favorite colors, and she loved her family deeply, and was a very kind, and giving person.

She confessed Christ at an early age uniting with Mt. Moriah Church in Edwards, MS, under the leadership of Rev. E.W. Cornelius. She also attended Second Baptist Church in Modesto, CA, under the leadership of Dr. Charles R. Evins Sr.

She received her education from Mt. Moriah Elementary, Edwards, MS and Utica High School, Utica, MS. She worked as an Inspector at Silgan Containers in Riverbank, CA for over 35 years.

She was born in Edwards, MS to her parents Randle and Lezora Allen. She married Isiah Williams, and out of that union, Bryant Williams and Patricia Underwood was born. After that union, she had a long time companion Dave Edwards of twenty years. She was preceded in death by her parents Randle and Lezora Allen. Her son Bryant Keith Williams. Her Siblings Larene Allen, Willie Allen, Robert Allen, James Frank Allen, A.J. Allen, Randle Allen, Jr., Lezora Bland, Gollie Whitley.

She is survied by her daughter Patricia Underwood, and son-in-law Gene Underwood of Turlock, CA. Siblings Melvin Allen, Modesto, CA; Elizabeth Mack, Edwards, MS; Ada Wallace, Edwards, MS, and Thelma Stamps of Jackson, MS. Grandchildren Krista Williams, Longbeach, CA; Desirae Baker and Jasmine Underwood, both of Turlock, CA; Shanae Williams, of Modesto, CA; Vanessa Williams, of Las Vegas, NV; Jiree Williams, of Turlock, CA. Great grandchildren Daizy Baker, Peyton Guthrie, Adrian Jr. Hernandez, Carter Hernandez, and a host of loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. Burial at Ceres Cemetery. Reception will follow at, Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Rd., Modesto, CA.

The family wishes to thank everyone who helped make a difficult time easier. Whether small or large, Thank You!

We would also like to thank Optimal Hospice for their provided care.

