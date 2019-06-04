Betty Jean Angelo
June 1935 – June 2019
Betty Jean Angelo, a Godly woman passed away this week with her beloved husband by her side. Betty was born in Memphis, Tennessee in the summer of 1935 to Miley and Martha Hammons and grew up with five siblings.
A very easy going beautiful lady, with a fantastic personality, Betty loved the Lord and loved to go to church. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening.
February 14, 1982, Betty married Daniel J. Angelo and they had 37 wonderful years of marriage. Betty will be deeply, deeply missed.
Betty will be waiting in heaven for her husband Dan; daughter Debra Nielson; her grandchildren and great grandchild; siblings DeVain and Edward Hammons. Greeting Betty in heaven were her parents and sister Maxine Saigeon; brothers Lowe and Howard Hammonds
A Viewing will be held this Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm with the Funeral taking place at 10 am, Friday, June 7th. Both services will be held at Monte Vista Chapel 1619 Monte Vista Avenue, Turlock. Interment will immediately follow at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your sweet memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 4 to June 5, 2019