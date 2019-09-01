Betty Pietrina (Baggesi) Azevedo
Mar 30, 1923 – Aug 27, 2019
Betty Pietrina was born on March 30, 1923 to loving parents, Calogero and Carmela Vella Baggesi, in Kokomo, Indiana. Betty Entered into rest on August 27, 2019 in Modesto, CA. In 1941 Betty graduated from Escalon High and attended Business College shortly after. On the home front during WWII she assisted the war effort at the Riverbank Ammunition Plant. After the war Betty met Frank Azevedo, an army veteran and local Farmer. Betty and Frank spent 35 happily married years together, until his passing in 1982. For many years Betty worked as a secretary for both E&J Gallo, and FMC in Modesto. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, knitting, RVing, and entertaining. Betty also enjoyed being active in her community. She was as a member of the Cabrillo Club, Modesto Camper Club, Catholic Daughters, and volunteered at Doctor's Hospital. After moving into Bethel Retirement Community she made new friends and participated in as many activities as she could.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Frank Azevedo, both of her parents, and her siblings; Pauline Favero, Nick Baggessi, Pete Baggesse, and Lee McFarland. She is survived by her children; Frank Azevedo Jr. (Linda) and Kathy Azevedo Ribeiro (Tim), her grandchildren; Shaun Pelter (Jennifer) of Modesto, Corey Azevedo (Katie) of Soquel, Travis Azevedo of Newport Beach, and Dustin Pelter of Springdale, AR, as well as 4 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 beginning at 4:00 pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA. A Rosary will be held that same night beginning at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J St, Modesto, CA. A Committal Service will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr., Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019