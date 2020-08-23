1/1
Betty Bailey
1928 - 2020
Betty LaDonna Bailey
Apr. 11, 1928 - Aug. 15, 2020
Betty LaDonna Bailey, an amazing wife, mother grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away at home on August 15, 2020.
Betty was born in Spring Valley, Minnesota on April 11, 1928. She lived there until she married the love of her life, Wayne Bailey, on November 17, 1946. In 1952, along with their two children, they moved to Turlock. Betty and Wayne traveled the world and were an inseparable team during their entire married life.
Betty worked in various areas of retail and was very active in her community and church. Betty was exceptionally talented and very creative. From painting to sewing, to cooking and gardening, she was amazing.
Betty is survived by her husband Wayne, son Robert Bailey, daughter Meredith Ratzlaff, and their families.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Betty will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park. Due to current social distancing guidelines, masks are required in the chapel.
Memorial donations can be given to good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 N. Minaret Ave., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
