Betty R. Cox
Oct. 12, 1924 - Sep. 13, 2019
Mrs. Betty R. Cox passed on to Glory on September 13, 2019 in Cherry Valley, CA where she lived for the past two and half years. Prior to that Betty lived in the Turlock area since 1980. She was active in The First Missionary Baptist Church of Denair. She was also a longtime volunteer at Emanuel Hospital, active in the Turlock chapter of the VFW and the Senior Exercise Class.
Betty's 34 year work career was with the Richmond (Ca.) Post Office where she was Postmaster's Secretary and Personnel Director. She moved to Richmond from her birthplace of Dallas, TX in 1942 to work in the Kaiser Shipyards as a Timekeeper.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Cox and her son Charles Cox. She is survived by her son Paul Strickland and his wife Deborah of Denair, son Matthew Cox and his wife Leanna of Turlock, and son Mark and his wife Kathy of Cherry Valley. She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Betty was known by those that knew her as kind, meek, humble, wise, consistent, and strong. She truly will be missed; we are grateful for experiencing her life well lived.
A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
As Betty was a 50 year survivor of Breast Cancer, the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the by mail, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 17, 2019