Betty Ruth Harms
Sept. 6, 1930 - July 11, 2019
Born Betty Ruth Price, Sept. 6, 1930 in Caddo Oklahoma, Betty was a product of the Great Depression and Oklahoma Dust Bowl era. She moved to California at 14 and met Carl Harms, 22, a Navy veteran of WWII, on a double date at 16. They were married two years later. Betty ran a day care business for 34 years and served as President of the Stanislaus Day Care Association for several years. Her hobbies included sewing, making wedding cakes, making porcelain dolls, gardening, and traveling. She was most proud of her family and the home they built together; which she lived in for the last 37 years of her life. She passed away surrounded by her four loving children on July 11, 2019 at 12:45am. She is survived by sons Rick (Larissa) Harms, Douglas (Kathy) Harms, Kevin Harms and daughter Kimberly Harms. She also left behind her sister Mary Lee Root and many loving nephews, nieces, and friends.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 9:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park with reception to immediately follow at Empire Church of the Brethren. Flowers may be sent to Eaton Family Funeral Service.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 16, 2019