Graveside service 1:00 PM Ceres Memorial Park

Betty Jo Haynes

September 18th, 1938 - December 15th, 2019

Betty Jo Haynes A longtime resident of Modesto/Ceres area passed away Sunday December 15th, 2019 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Ceres Memorial Park January 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm.

Born September 18th, 1938 in Corcoran, CA. Betty is one of six children born to Joe & Lorine Perry

Betty moved to Ceres, CA. in the Summer of 1963 where she raised her 7 beautiful children. She worked in the Modesto area until retiring from Savemart Super Markets in 2001, Betty continued to work partime until the age of 70. The highlight of Betty's retirement was her time spent at the many family gatherings. Betty often made it known that she was the Queen Bee of all these children and their families. And We will forever miss our Queen Bee.

Betty is proceeded in death by her parents Joe & Lorine Perry and Daughter Sherry Haynes.

Betty is survived by four Daughters, Beverly Hance, Margie Meyer, Kathleen Cunningham, Lorine Haynes and two Sons Eric Haynes & Norman Haynes.

11 Grandchildren- Christine Pascual, Marcie Meyer, Sherry Knapp, Stacey Hance, Seth Hance, Jennifer Cunningham, Sean Cunningham, Cynthia Cunningham, Lynn Brinkman, Erica Haynes, Johnathan Haynes.

20-Great-grandchildren & 1 Great-greatgrandchild. Betty is also survived by her siblings Joe Perry, Delores Stockton and Marlene Demirdjian.

