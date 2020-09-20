1/
Betty J. Schell
1942 - 2020
Betty J. Schell
July 21, 1942 - Sept 1, 2020
Betty J. Schell passed peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 1st, 202 after a long illness, at the age of 78. Betty lived most of her live in Denair, CA but moved to Delaware in 2016 to be close to her son and family.
Betty enjoyed traveling, the theater, speniding time with her family and a good bottle of wine.
She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband Willis J. Schell, by her daughter Julie CArdella and step-son Devon Schell. Betty is survived by her son, Richard Adcox and wife Faye of Delaware, grand children Aaron Knipe and wife Jessica of Delaware, Jason Knipe and partner Katie of Delaware, Brian Adcox and fiance Melissa of Delaware, Ashley Morris and husband Carlos of Delaware, Danielle Jones and many great grand children who loved her dearly.
A celebration of life is being planned for Oct. 24th. Location to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Society.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
