Betty Lee Colburn Myers
April 1925 ~ June 2020
Betty Lee Colburn Myers passed away at the age of 95 years on June 12, 2020, in Turlock, California. Betty was born to Olga Neuhardt Colburn and Clare Colburn, Sr., on April 1, 1925, being the youngest of eight children. Betty was born in the family home on East Avenue, Turlock, attending Turlock schools and graduating from Turlock High in 1942. Betty graduated from Modesto Junior College and San Jose State College.
She married Phillip Myers in 1947 and had six children. Phil was a U.S. rural letter carrier for 32 years in Ceres, where they lived their remaining years on the east side of town. They owned a cabin outside of Aptos and later a home in Santa Cruz, which they enjoyed visiting. Betty was raised in the Turlock Methodist Church, later joining the Ceres church and recently the Hughson church. Betty belonged to the Ceres Grange, Senior Citizens, the Salvation Army Home League, and the Ceres American Legion Auxiliary.
Betty left her mark on the Ceres community by writing the "Cooks Corner" recipe column in the Ceres Courier for 15 years and for being one of the individuals who entered "Smyrna Park" in the name-the-park contest. She enjoyed life and frequently wore unique hats to put smiles on faces. She enjoyed yard sales, thrift stores, and anywhere else in search of bargains.
Betty is survived by five children: Gene (Kate) Myers, Myrnice (Tom) Valentine, Elwin (Jenny) Myers, Charlotte (John) Hyun, and Loretta Hietala. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 8 nieces/nephews, an older sister (101 years), and a large number of cousins. The family is indebted to Ron and Jo Anne Gresham and Otis Wells for their invaluable assistance and friendship.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, parents, six siblings, one child (Garold Myers), and a stepson (Roger Myers). Betty was interred in the Turlock Memorial Park, near her husband, son, parents, siblings, and in-laws, in a private graveyard service on June 19.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Salvation Army Modesto Red Shield (P.O. Box 580480, Modesto, CA, 95358) or United Samaritans Foundation (220 South Broadway Street, Turlock, CA, 95380). Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.