Betty Lou Mackie, 88, Modesto, died 10-17-2019.
Arrangements: Oakdale Memorial Chapel.
Betty Lou Mackie, virtually a life-long Modestan who raised four children and lived a long and happy life,
died on Oct. 17, 2019, in Modesto after a long illness. She was 88. Mrs. Mackie leaves behind Robert Innes Mackie Jr., her husband of 67 years, and children Gordon Scott Mackie, Kenneth Robert Mackie, and Laura Lynn Agostini. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by another son, David Ryan Mackie, father Marvin Cecil Brooks Sr., mother
Louise Davis Brooks and brother Marvin Cecil Brooks Jr.
Betty Brooks was born to parents Marvin and Louise Brooks in Modesto on Jan. 22, 1931, graduated in
1947 from Modesto High and met Bob at Modesto Junior College. She was employed for over two
decades at the Stanislaus County Department of Social Services, working her way from secretary to
program manager.
Betty's hobbies included, knitting, crochet and sewing. She was a wonderful cook, loved to play the
piano, loved to travel in their motor-home and closely followed events of the day.
One of the joys of her life was the vacation cabin she and Bob purchased in the mid-1980s in Calaveras
County.
She and Bob discovered golf in their later years and enjoyed many rounds with family and friends at
Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon and Sequoia Woods Country Club in Arnold. In 1999, she scored a
hole-in-one at Sequoia Woods.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Oakdale Citizens Cemetery. Remembrances can be
made to the Calaveras County Humane Society or the Sierra Club.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 24, 2019