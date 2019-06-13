Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM The Greely Hill Community Center Greely Hill , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. McFaddin

Feb 23, 1936 - June 7, 2019

Betty Jane (Sneed) McFaddin passed away Jun 7, 2019. Her life complete, she was called home by her Heavenly Father. Betty was a hard working mom, and gracious grandmother and great grandmother. Her devotion to her family and faith in Jesus Christ was endless. Betty was born Feb 23, 1936 in Manilla Arkansas, to Jesse & Thelma Sneed. At the time of her passing, Betty resided in Greely Hill, CA. She was married on July 25, 1952 to James R. McFaddin (deceased). Betty & James were blessed with 4 children, Reafford Eugene (deceased), Sherrill McFaddin, Gail Breithaupt, and Robin Robertson. She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren and by two brothers and one sister.



Memorial Service for the family and residents of Greely Hill and surrounding communities is planned for June 15, 2019 at 2pm at The Greely Hill Community Center, Greely Hill, CA. A memorial for the Modesto/Ceres area will be announced at a later date.



