Betty Flora Robb
Oct. 14, 1937 - Dec. 27, 2019
Betty Flora Robb, of Turlock, passed away peacefully in Modesto on Friday, December 27. She was 82 years old.
Betty was born in Palmyra, NY and raised in Perry, NY. She married the love of her life, Walter Lee Robb, on December 27, 1955. They moved to Patterson in 1962 before settling down in Turlock in 1968. A homemaker all her life, she loved spending time with her family. A woman of faith, she was a member of the Church of Christ.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Harold Ruple; mother, Gertrude (Butts) Ruple; brothers, Roy and George Ruple; and her daughters, Rebecca Robb and Debby Windrem. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Walter Robb; her sister, Ruth (Mel) Perkins; brother, John (Bobbie) Ruple; daughter, Patty (Tom) Downer; granddaughters, Leslie Raynor and Laura (Christopher) Ferguson; and 3 great-grandchildren, William, Caleb and Karlie.
Betty will be laid to rest at Wethersfield Cemetery in Smiths Corner, NY.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 12, 2020