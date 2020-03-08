Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Stanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Stanley

Apr 20, 1928 - Mar 3, 2020

Betty Jean Stanley was born on April 20, 1928 to Ivan and Mabel Bonds. Betty was born at her grandparent's farmhouse in Kensington, Kansas. On March 3, 2020, Betty went home to the Lord at the age of 91. Betty passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family and friends by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Bob Stanley, children: Jeff Stanley (Lorrence), Joni Wiley (Jon), her grandchildren Kara and Kevin and two great grandchildren Kayleigh and Carson. Her siblings Merlin Bonds and Max Bonds precede Betty in death. Betty loved to RV travel, bake and sew. Betty was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Modesto and volunteered with Inter-Faith Ministries for 35 years. Services for Betty will be held at a later date. Charitable contributions may be made on her behalf to First United Methodist Church, Endowment Fund.

