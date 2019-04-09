Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Jean Terrill

February 28, 1927-April 4, 2019

Betty Jean Terrill, age 92, was born on February 28, 1927 in Brookfield, Missouri to Harold and Marjorie Barr. Betty passed away on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was raised and attended school in Strathmore, CA along with her younger sister and brother, Mary and George. After graduating from high school she became a telephone operator until she met and married her husband in 1948. She gave birth to her daughter Carolyn in 1949 and her daughter Janice in 1950. Shortly after they relocated their family to Los Angeles County where they eventually made their home in Bellflower, CA. Betty resumed her career as a telephone operator in 1964 in Downey, CA until 1970 at which time they moved to Turlock, CA. After getting settled in Turlock, Betty once again resumed her career as a telephone operator in Modesto, CA until her retirement in 1991. Betty enjoyed watching Judge Judy, game shows, and court TV. She worked a variety of puzzles such as crossword, cryptograms, and jigsaw to keep her mind sharp. Betty was a talented artist sketching black and white drawings of her family members, animals, and anything that caught her eye. Betty took pleasure in making gifts for her family using her talents such as crocheting, embroidering, and sewing. Betty was a lover of all animals and over the years adopted many of her grandchildren's pets.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her daughter Carolyn. Betty is survived by her daughter Janice Cade, her grandchildren Juli Miller, Debbie Cade, Brad Treadwell (Melissa), and Scott Cade (Tiffany), great-grandchildren Danny Cade, Johnnie Miller, Kylie Lewis (Dustin), Hannah Miller, Darrian Cade (Tristan Lima), Paige Shipman (Chance Dulaney), Derek Cade, Destiny Ashley, and Damon Treadwell, great-great granddaughters Henley Lewis and Adleigh Dulaney (due in June).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the SPCA, any animal foundation of your choice, or to organizations that serve the less fortunate.

On Friday, April 12, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock, CA, visitation for Betty Terrill will be held from 4-6pm, services at 6pm with a reception following.

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

