Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Terry. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Christ Community Church 3242 Carver Road Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Terry

July 31, 1932-June 20, 2019

Betty Terry was born in Quail Spur, Missouri, on July 31, 1932, the youngest of six children of Millie (Stephens) Hayes and Earnest Hayes. The family moved to Salida, California in 1941. She married Leon L. Terry on November 28, 1948, and they became long-time residents of Salida. She passed away on June 20, 2019, at age 86, after a year-long battle with cancer. Interment took place on June 27, in Hillcrest Garden at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery, Hughson, CA.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, her brothers, Carl, Luther (Red) and Jack Hayes and her sisters, Goldie Jenkins and Dorothy Pierce. She is survived by her son, Claude Terry (Gayleen) of Gilbert, AZ and daughter, Starla Miller (Lorin) of Auburn, CA. Betty adored, spoiled and was blessed with six grandchildren: Shane Terry (Christine), Seth Terry (Tara), Eden Henn, Callie Miller, Shelby Weight (Garrett), and Paige Siry (Brian), 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild!

Betty worked in the food processing industry for 41 years until her retirement in 2000. Throughout her lifetime, she regularly attended and served in different capacities in numerous churches. She enjoyed vacationing and spending time with family and life-long friends. She will be remembered by many, deeply missed and treasured forever.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Community Church, 3242 Carver Road, Modesto, CA on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m.

www.cvobituaries.com



Betty Lou TerryJuly 31, 1932-June 20, 2019Betty Terry was born in Quail Spur, Missouri, on July 31, 1932, the youngest of six children of Millie (Stephens) Hayes and Earnest Hayes. The family moved to Salida, California in 1941. She married Leon L. Terry on November 28, 1948, and they became long-time residents of Salida. She passed away on June 20, 2019, at age 86, after a year-long battle with cancer. Interment took place on June 27, in Hillcrest Garden at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery, Hughson, CA.She was predeceased by her husband, parents, her brothers, Carl, Luther (Red) and Jack Hayes and her sisters, Goldie Jenkins and Dorothy Pierce. She is survived by her son, Claude Terry (Gayleen) of Gilbert, AZ and daughter, Starla Miller (Lorin) of Auburn, CA. Betty adored, spoiled and was blessed with six grandchildren: Shane Terry (Christine), Seth Terry (Tara), Eden Henn, Callie Miller, Shelby Weight (Garrett), and Paige Siry (Brian), 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild!Betty worked in the food processing industry for 41 years until her retirement in 2000. Throughout her lifetime, she regularly attended and served in different capacities in numerous churches. She enjoyed vacationing and spending time with family and life-long friends. She will be remembered by many, deeply missed and treasured forever.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Community Church, 3242 Carver Road, Modesto, CA on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close