Betty Lou Terry
July 31, 1932-June 20, 2019
Betty Terry was born in Quail Spur, Missouri, on July 31, 1932, the youngest of six children of Millie (Stephens) Hayes and Earnest Hayes. The family moved to Salida, California in 1941. She married Leon L. Terry on November 28, 1948, and they became long-time residents of Salida. She passed away on June 20, 2019, at age 86, after a year-long battle with cancer. Interment took place on June 27, in Hillcrest Garden at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery, Hughson, CA.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, her brothers, Carl, Luther (Red) and Jack Hayes and her sisters, Goldie Jenkins and Dorothy Pierce. She is survived by her son, Claude Terry (Gayleen) of Gilbert, AZ and daughter, Starla Miller (Lorin) of Auburn, CA. Betty adored, spoiled and was blessed with six grandchildren: Shane Terry (Christine), Seth Terry (Tara), Eden Henn, Callie Miller, Shelby Weight (Garrett), and Paige Siry (Brian), 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild!
Betty worked in the food processing industry for 41 years until her retirement in 2000. Throughout her lifetime, she regularly attended and served in different capacities in numerous churches. She enjoyed vacationing and spending time with family and life-long friends. She will be remembered by many, deeply missed and treasured forever.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Community Church, 3242 Carver Road, Modesto, CA on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019