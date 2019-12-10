Betty Jean Vieira
July 26, 1931 - Dec. 2, 2019
Our Dear Mother, Nana, and Grama passed away at home in the loving care of her daughters. Betty was born the fifth daughter of seven to Joe and Alice Schaapman of Ripon. Raised in Ripon all her life, where she met and then married her husband of 61 years, Richard A Vieira, together they raised four children and she continued to live in the home they shared until her passing.
Betty is survived by her three daughters and their families, Linda and Terry Lynn, Laura Merwin, Karen Javete, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Richard, her son, Richard, Jr. (Rick), son-in-law's, Steve Javete, Rick Merwin, and grandson Anthony Merwin, and her 6 sister's. She will be missed for her generous soul, sweet and kind heart and tender and loving way of life.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Vieira family. Services for Betty, Visitation, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M., Interment to follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. To send condolences to the family, please visit Betty's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019