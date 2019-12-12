Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Funeral service 2:30 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jo Wells

March 18, 1943 - December 7, 2019

Betty Jo Wells

Betty was born on March 18, 1943 in Arkansas to parents James (Jim) Henry

Betty grew up in Hughson, California. She attended and graduated from Hughson High School in 1961. Following high school Betty attended Adrian's Beauty College and in her early years she owned and operated her own beauty salon, and also worked at other salons. Betty met her husband, Troy Wells, on the 10th street cruise; they were a real American Graffiti love affair. Troy and Betty married in 1965 and were blessed with two amazing sons.

Betty was an amazing person who never met a stranger and was considered to have an incredible "gift of gab". Betty had tremendous love for family, friends, jewelry and Q.V.C.

In her early years Betty, Troy and the boys did a lot of camping, fishing and hunting. Betty, Troy and the boys were members of Cen-Cal Street Rods. The family attended many car shows and won several awards, showing their '23 T-Bucket. Betty greatly enjoyed cruising graffiti nights.

Betty is preceded in death by her father James Henry Smith Jr., mother Faye Marie Smith, brothers, James Ralph Smith and John Lloyd Smith. Betty is survived by her loving husband Troy N. Wells Sr., sons, Troy N. Wells Jr. and his wife Gina, Todd J. Wells and his wife Jeannie, grandsons, Chris Wells and his wife Gabrielle, Craig Wells and his wife Emma, Matthew Wells, granddaughter, Allison Wells, great grandchildren Easton, Charlotte, Evelyn, James and nephew, Mark Seth Smith.

Funeral Services for Betty Jo Wells will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 900 Santa Fe Ave., in Hughson, California on Monday December 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the South Hyland Garden.

www.cvobituaries.com



