Betty L Williams
9/11/1931-3/1/2020
Betty passed away peacefully on Sunday. She was proceeded in death by husband, Denny Williams. She is survived by children Becky (Bruce) Clifton and Jim (Kim) Williams, grandsons Jeremy, Cory, and Kyle (Michelle) Clifton, Chris (Natalie) Chamberlain, Justin and Jake Williams, and 2 great grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to Stratford at Beyer Park, Community Hospice, and Dignicare. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on March 14.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020