BEVERLY BLAZZARD SHEPHERD

April 29, 1926 - March 29, 2020

Passed away peacefully in Aptos, CA, surrounded by her loving family, following a valiant battle with

St. Johns, Prescott, Tempe, and Phoenix, Arizona. It was there that Beverly met the love of her life, John Shepherd, a dashing WWII pilot. They married November 26, 1947. While John was a student at the University of Arizona, they were delighted to welcome their son Gareth to their family. John's career as a metallurgical engineer took them to Washington, West Virginia, Kentucky, and eventually, Modesto California, which they made their home for over 40 years. In 2011, they relocated to Watsonville, CA.

Beverly and John welcomed family and friends to numerous gatherings, including their famous Thanksgiving feasts, Christmas and New Year's celebrations, and Easter egg hunts, along with many wonderful picnics, campouts, water- and snow-skiing outings, dive excursions, and other outdoor adventures. Although always up for a party and games, Beverly could also be counted on to offer a warm listening ear along with wise counsel to her numerous nieces and nephews. Each of whom was her favorite.

Passionate about the arts, politics, and social justice, Beverly relished her involvement in civic and service organizations in Modesto. She was an avid reader of mysteries and solver of puzzles, and especially loved classical music and opera.

Beverly is survived by her son, John Gareth Shepherd, and daughter-in-law, Lynda Shepherd; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Charmaine Pogue, and brother, Norse Blazzard. She will be terribly missed by her many beloved nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Shepherd; by her parents, Howard and Viola Blazzard; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Chad and Genevieve Blazzard, and Trev and Sylvia Blazzard.

Beverly will be interred with her beloved John at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at Santa Nella, CA. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions for gatherings, a memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

