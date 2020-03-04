Beverly Jeanette Johnson
Nov 23, 1938 - Feb 24, 2020
Beverly Johnson past away February 24, 2020, comfortably and on her own accord. As a lifetime educator at Turlock, Modesto and Grace Davis High Schools, Bev left a history of grace, caring and a passion for helping young minds create new knowledge.
Bev was born in Chicago IL. November 23, 1938 to Clarence and Elvy Johnson. When she was ten years old her father Clarence was transferred from Ansel Chemical in Chicago to Snowden Chemical in Modesto. The family was one of the first riders of California Zepher Vista Dome train from Chicago to the west coast. All of Bev's Grandparents were immigrants from Sweden. Additional family members include Bev's sister Shirley England who passed away in 2018, Shirley's son Patrick Barnett and his wife Candy Barnett of Modesto, her brother Don Johnson and his wife Sandra Hom who live in Corvallis Oregon and their son Taylor Johnson and his wife Shannon Johnson living in Portland Oregon.
Bev graduated from California State University, Fresno with a degree in Health and Physical Education. She completed graduate work at the University of the Pacific, and California State University, San Jose. She started her teaching career at Turlock High School in 1960 and taught at Modesto High School from 1961-65. In 1963 Bev made a career decision to become part of the second year of the Peace Corp serving in Fortaleza Brazil from 1967-69. She began her next teaching career at Grace Davis High School in 1967 and continued until her retirement in 1999, teaching Biology and serving on the team that created the Davis High Health Careers Academy. She loved coaching and served as a coach for Grace Davis swimming, water polo, synchronized swimming and men's golf. She retired from teaching in 1999.
Bev was very active in the Genealogy Society leading annual group trips to Salt Lake City for research. With her own research she traced her family history in Sweden back to 1550. Bev shared this comment shortly before her passing: "I came into this world the first of three children and the first grandchild born two four Swedish immigrants. I leave this world content with a faith in a caring God."
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020