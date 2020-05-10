Beverly Lederle
1931 - 2020
Beverly Jean Lederle
Jan 10, 1931 - Apr 21, 2020
Beverly, our devoted and loving mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt and friend passed away April 21 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly, daughter of Merrill and Gertrude Farrand was born and raised in Modesto. She attended local schools and graduated from Modesto High School in 1949. She followed her passion and graduated from San Joaquin General School of Nursing in 1952. She loved being a RN and worked at Memorial, Stanislaus Medical Center and Pioneer Memorial. Beverlys' other loves included family holiday gatherings, gardening, mountains and traveling with her children.
Beverlys' most beloved roles were as a mom to her 7 children; Margie Edmiston, Diane Garner, Joe, Ken, Bill, Mike and David Lederle; and their spouses. Grandma to 10 and Great Grandma to 21.
Memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95350. There will be a private service at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
1 entry
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
