Beverly Ann Linaberry
Feb. 5, 1931 - Jan 17, 2020
She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Jack R. Linaberry. They married September 15, 1956 in Ridgewood, NJ.
She also leaves behind two sons and a daughter. James Linaberry [Joni], Susan Weiter, Todd Linaberry [Elizabeth], and five grandchildren: Timothy, Kelsey, Erika, Matthew and Erin.
She attended Bucknell University and Columbia University, achieving a B.S. in Nursing in 1952. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in many Gilbert & Sullivan operettas in high school and college. Her husband's career required moving to and living in NJ, CA, and TX and retiring to Pine Mountain Lake. She was a three-time Lymphoma survivor. She never lacked for friends.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 22, 2020