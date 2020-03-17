Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

BEVERLY MCCOY

July 27, 1937 - March 7, 2020



Beverly Rue McCoy went peacefully to the Lord surrounded by her family on March 7, 2020, following a valiant battle against cancer. Bev was born on July 27, 1937, in Fairfield, Missouri to Ora and Wilma Breshears. She came into the world ten minutes before her twin sister, Barbara. At six months old, Bev traveled in a 1932 Ford Model B with her parents, older brother Holley, and twin sister, Barbara, to California where she lived the remaining 82 years of her life.



She was married to Harold (Mac) McCoy for 55 years. They were blessed with their son Brett, who joined his three sisters, Kathy, Sharon, and Delisa to round out the family. Bev worked for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department for 30 years. She enjoyed golfing and had many dear friends that she golfed with regularly. Bev and Mac loved traveling, RVing, playing bocce ball, and enjoying time with their family.



Bev was preceded in death by her parents and daughters, Kathy and Delisa. She is survived by her husband, Mac, son Brett (Susan), daughter Sharon (Dale), twin sister Barbara, brothers Holley (Betty) and Richard (Suzanne), five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly. Services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA, 95326, on Wednesday, March 18 at 11a.m., followed by a brief graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA, 95350 or online at

www.cvobituaries.com



BEVERLY MCCOYJuly 27, 1937 - March 7, 2020Beverly Rue McCoy went peacefully to the Lord surrounded by her family on March 7, 2020, following a valiant battle against cancer. Bev was born on July 27, 1937, in Fairfield, Missouri to Ora and Wilma Breshears. She came into the world ten minutes before her twin sister, Barbara. At six months old, Bev traveled in a 1932 Ford Model B with her parents, older brother Holley, and twin sister, Barbara, to California where she lived the remaining 82 years of her life.She was married to Harold (Mac) McCoy for 55 years. They were blessed with their son Brett, who joined his three sisters, Kathy, Sharon, and Delisa to round out the family. Bev worked for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department for 30 years. She enjoyed golfing and had many dear friends that she golfed with regularly. Bev and Mac loved traveling, RVing, playing bocce ball, and enjoying time with their family.Bev was preceded in death by her parents and daughters, Kathy and Delisa. She is survived by her husband, Mac, son Brett (Susan), daughter Sharon (Dale), twin sister Barbara, brothers Holley (Betty) and Richard (Suzanne), five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly. Services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA, 95326, on Wednesday, March 18 at 11a.m., followed by a brief graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA, 95350 or online at give.hospiceheart.org (select "Memorial Giving"). Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 17, 2020

