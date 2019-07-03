Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Ann Rekart

February 4, 1937 - January 19, 2019

Mrs. Beverly Ann (Buckley) Rekart, age 82' passed away on January 19 th , 2019

at 10:20 PM at the Assisted Living Facility in Mesa, AZ where she had recently

moved to be closer to her great-grandchildren.

She was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary Agnes Buckley of

Lewiston, Maine. Her brother John Buckley and her sister Maureen Charest,

both of ME, survive her. She is mourned by her children Michael Rekart, Denton

TX; David Rekart, Mesa, AZ, Maryanne Pleskach, Fremont, CA, John Rekart,

Tracy, CA and Rick Rekart, Gilbert, AZ.

Her grandchildren include Matthew Rekart, Kyle Rekart, Bailey Rekart all of

Denton, TX; Melody Vaughn, Gilbert, AZ, Rachael Cotton, Oakland, CA,

Jared Pleskach, Fremont, CA, Jessica Pleskach, Oakland, CA, Jaclyn Pleskach,

Fremont, CA, Danielle Valenzuela, Tracy, CA, Jakob Valenzuela, Tracy, CA, Ty

Rekart, El Mirage, AZ and Alyssa Rekart-Thompson, Phoenix, AZ; as well as her

Four great-grandchildren.

In 1958, Beverly graduated at the top of her nursing class from St. Mary's

Hospital in Lewiston, ME. A few years later, she met her husband of 60 years

(the late Richard "Dick" F. Rekart) during his Coast Guard tour in South Portland,

ME. She was fond of saying that her husband was her strength, and she was

proud of his achievements and his long career with General Electric. Her

children fondly remember her as HIS strength, standing by him through all of

life's adventures.

Over the years they and their growing family slowly made their way across the

US with his GE assignments in Missouri, Vermont, Rhode Island, and finally in

California, where they settled for over 40 years.

At every career stop they made, Beverly pursued her love of nursing, eventually

becoming Head Nurse in the Emergency Department at Washington Hospital

and later worked in a clinic at Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, CA. Colleagues

from nursing school and her career were among her most treasured friends.

She was a 'devotee' of ice cream and musicals, especially Sound of Music and

those with a skating theme. She loved lighthouses, which always reminded her

of growing up in Maine. And she and Dick enjoyed summer camping excursions

throughout the West with a close group of "RV friends."

Besides career and family, Beverly and Dick were active participants in their

church community, one of the strengths of their lives together. Among other

roles, she served as Chair of the Grandmother's Club at her church (Our Lady of

the Sierra) in Coarsegold, CA.

A proud mother, talented nurse, devoted wife, and beloved sister and aunt,

Beverly is mourned by a large circle of family and friends on both coasts.

