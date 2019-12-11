Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Funeral 1:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Stewart

Feb. 4, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2019

Beverly passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, the 27th of November 2019 at her home in Modesto, CA. She was born on the 4th of February, 1931 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Mary Albert and Jennings Bryan Jordan. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Beverly is survived by her kids: Lois Wynne of Arizona, Joel Stewart of California, Tina Forkins of California, and Richard Stewart & wife Felicity of Oregon. She also had 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mary Placzek & Vern of Montana and her brother's Jimmy Jordan & Judy of Oregon and David Jordan & wife Ruth of Arizona. Beverly grew up working with her family on different farms harvesting crops in the fields. In the 1950's, she decided to leave the farms and landed a job at Pacific Bell. She started out as an operator on the switchboard and through the years moved into accounting, and finally retired in the fraud department in 1992. She loved working for Pacific Bell and the people she worked with. Much like her husband, she loved her flowers and roses in the garden. You would find her admiring all of the colors in the yard anytime it was sunny outside. She also loved picking up leaves of all sorts. It was common to find a leaf in her purse or set aside somewhere nearby. She always seemed to love spring time. Maybe if it was the flowers or her love of the San Francisco Giants, or probably a combination of both! Beverly always put others first. She was a giving person and always helped those she could. She would always be busy doing something; whether cleaning, cooking, or nurturing - she was a busy bee. The Stewart Family would like to thank the support and care that their mother received from others at the end of her life. Those memories will last a lifetime in our hearts. A special thank you to her caregivers; Hospice of Stockton, and the Alzheimer/Dementia Support Center in Modesto, CA. All services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral will be on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 1pm.

www.cvobituaries.com





Beverly StewartFeb. 4, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2019Beverly passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, the 27th of November 2019 at her home in Modesto, CA. She was born on the 4th of February, 1931 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Mary Albert and Jennings Bryan Jordan. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Beverly is survived by her kids: Lois Wynne of Arizona, Joel Stewart of California, Tina Forkins of California, and Richard Stewart & wife Felicity of Oregon. She also had 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mary Placzek & Vern of Montana and her brother's Jimmy Jordan & Judy of Oregon and David Jordan & wife Ruth of Arizona. Beverly grew up working with her family on different farms harvesting crops in the fields. In the 1950's, she decided to leave the farms and landed a job at Pacific Bell. She started out as an operator on the switchboard and through the years moved into accounting, and finally retired in the fraud department in 1992. She loved working for Pacific Bell and the people she worked with. Much like her husband, she loved her flowers and roses in the garden. You would find her admiring all of the colors in the yard anytime it was sunny outside. She also loved picking up leaves of all sorts. It was common to find a leaf in her purse or set aside somewhere nearby. She always seemed to love spring time. Maybe if it was the flowers or her love of the San Francisco Giants, or probably a combination of both! Beverly always put others first. She was a giving person and always helped those she could. She would always be busy doing something; whether cleaning, cooking, or nurturing - she was a busy bee. The Stewart Family would like to thank the support and care that their mother received from others at the end of her life. Those memories will last a lifetime in our hearts. A special thank you to her caregivers; Hospice of Stockton, and the Alzheimer/Dementia Support Center in Modesto, CA. All services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral will be on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 1pm. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close