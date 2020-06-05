Beverly Sturm
January 13, 1934 - May 28, 2020
Beverly Lorraine (Cole) Sturm was born in Modesto, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Davy Crockett Cole, Jr. and Muriel Eliza (Burris) Cole, as well as her older brother, Robert Davy Cole. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Albert Junior Sturm, who was by her side when she passed; her children, Tami (Sturm) Cosentino (Tom) and Jeff Sturm; her sisters Patricia (Cole) Morrow and Iva (Cole) Stone (John); grand daughters Amber (Sturm) Carter (Cameron), Kacie Sturm, and Lauren (Cosentino) Zampieri (Marco); great grandchildren Kaidynce Sturm, Abby Carter, and Hunter Tipton; many nieces and nephews.
Beverly was always creative. She loved decorating and reading as a child. She became an accomplished classical pianist in high school and continued playing into her middle-age years. Beverly channeled her love of reading into a highly-developed talent for writing her own stories and poetry.
After graduation from Modesto High School, Beverly worked at Western Union until she and Al married in January, 1953. They lived in Modesto. Daughter, Tami, was born later that year. The little family moved to El Centro, Merced, then to Sutter Creek, in 1957. Son, Jeff, was born in 1959. The Sturm family made many friends and enjoyed life in Sutter Creek for 35 years. Beverly loved her family more than anything, always providing her love and attention freely; sharing her talents and letting her children develop their own. She worked at Bank of America, Jackson branch, for 20 years.
When the children had their own families and she and Al retired, they moved to St. George, Utah. Beverly went to work, making her new house a home, researching and creating detailed family genealogy albums, while Al golfed. They lived in St. George for 27 years. She will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from noon until 3:00 pm, at the Cosentino home: 7105 Hillcrest Dr., Modesto, CA. The family requests with gratitude that remembrances be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.
www.cvobituaries.com
January 13, 1934 - May 28, 2020
Beverly Lorraine (Cole) Sturm was born in Modesto, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Davy Crockett Cole, Jr. and Muriel Eliza (Burris) Cole, as well as her older brother, Robert Davy Cole. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Albert Junior Sturm, who was by her side when she passed; her children, Tami (Sturm) Cosentino (Tom) and Jeff Sturm; her sisters Patricia (Cole) Morrow and Iva (Cole) Stone (John); grand daughters Amber (Sturm) Carter (Cameron), Kacie Sturm, and Lauren (Cosentino) Zampieri (Marco); great grandchildren Kaidynce Sturm, Abby Carter, and Hunter Tipton; many nieces and nephews.
Beverly was always creative. She loved decorating and reading as a child. She became an accomplished classical pianist in high school and continued playing into her middle-age years. Beverly channeled her love of reading into a highly-developed talent for writing her own stories and poetry.
After graduation from Modesto High School, Beverly worked at Western Union until she and Al married in January, 1953. They lived in Modesto. Daughter, Tami, was born later that year. The little family moved to El Centro, Merced, then to Sutter Creek, in 1957. Son, Jeff, was born in 1959. The Sturm family made many friends and enjoyed life in Sutter Creek for 35 years. Beverly loved her family more than anything, always providing her love and attention freely; sharing her talents and letting her children develop their own. She worked at Bank of America, Jackson branch, for 20 years.
When the children had their own families and she and Al retired, they moved to St. George, Utah. Beverly went to work, making her new house a home, researching and creating detailed family genealogy albums, while Al golfed. They lived in St. George for 27 years. She will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from noon until 3:00 pm, at the Cosentino home: 7105 Hillcrest Dr., Modesto, CA. The family requests with gratitude that remembrances be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.
www.cvobituaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 5, 2020.