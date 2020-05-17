Beverly Sue Fail
Feb. 1939 ~ May 2020
Our precious Beverly Sue Fail, 81, was called home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 with her family by her side. Beverly was born February 20, 1939, in Enid, Oklahoma to Birney and Lottie Flowers. She was primarily raised in Paramount, California where she met and married Stan Fail Sr. She was a beautiful figure skater and was selected to join the Ice Follies but instead married her speed skating husband she met on the ice rink at age 16. She began her family in southern California but moved to Turlock, CA in 1969. There she helped run a family dairy for many years. In 1979 she helped start Fails Donut Factory in Turlock. She is most remembered though as being an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She had a smile, a kiss, and a hug for anyone she met and was especially loving and generous to all.
Beverly leaves behind her husband of 65 years Stan Fail Sr.; son Stan Fail Jr. (Debbie); daughters Kim Jessup and Cynthia Tyson (Scott) and sister Sharon Stinson. She was a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren and a great grandmother to four.
There will be a private memorial at a later date when current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Turlock Christian Schools. Beverly came to know Jesus at a Billy Graham crusade and was involved for many years at Turlock Christian Schools. https://billygraham.org/checkout/give-honor-memorial.php, Turlock Christian Schools - 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave. Turlock, CA 95380 at https://www.turlockchristian.com/giving/
Beverly will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her! The complete obituary can be viewed at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Feb. 1939 ~ May 2020
Our precious Beverly Sue Fail, 81, was called home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 with her family by her side. Beverly was born February 20, 1939, in Enid, Oklahoma to Birney and Lottie Flowers. She was primarily raised in Paramount, California where she met and married Stan Fail Sr. She was a beautiful figure skater and was selected to join the Ice Follies but instead married her speed skating husband she met on the ice rink at age 16. She began her family in southern California but moved to Turlock, CA in 1969. There she helped run a family dairy for many years. In 1979 she helped start Fails Donut Factory in Turlock. She is most remembered though as being an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She had a smile, a kiss, and a hug for anyone she met and was especially loving and generous to all.
Beverly leaves behind her husband of 65 years Stan Fail Sr.; son Stan Fail Jr. (Debbie); daughters Kim Jessup and Cynthia Tyson (Scott) and sister Sharon Stinson. She was a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren and a great grandmother to four.
There will be a private memorial at a later date when current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Turlock Christian Schools. Beverly came to know Jesus at a Billy Graham crusade and was involved for many years at Turlock Christian Schools. https://billygraham.org/checkout/give-honor-memorial.php, Turlock Christian Schools - 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave. Turlock, CA 95380 at https://www.turlockchristian.com/giving/
Beverly will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her! The complete obituary can be viewed at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 17, 2020.