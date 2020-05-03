Beverly Jane Venn
Nov 13, 1923 - Apr 23, 2020
April 23, 2020 marks the final day of a blessed and beautiful woman, Beverly Jane Crandall Venn. Bev was a devoted wife and mother to three sons. She was the only child of Emmett and Mary Crandall. She had a fairly unique childhood in which she was exposed to art and culture at an early age and was raised by parents who set an exceptional example of hard work; this was how Beverly lived her life. She was born in Fresno California on November 13th, 1923. She attended art school at Ohio State University when her father was briefly relocated to Ohio during wartime, she then transferred to Fresno State College upon their return to California. It was in Fresno that she met a handsome, athletic U.S. Marine, Robert Jay Venn Jr. As it was wartime they married after a short courtship conducted mostly through letters. If you were lucky enough to receive any written correspondence from Bev you knew she was a gifted writer who could express the deepest of emotions. After the war, they began their married life together with Bob joining Bev's father in the Valley Tractor business and they continued to create their life in the Central Valley of California. Bev and Bob were gifted with three sons, Robert III, Mark and Tim. More than anything, Bev devoted her love and life to her children. After the birth of Mark, who was born with spina bifida, she became a pioneer on the forefront of helping children with disabilities integrate into the Modesto City schools. Despite the constant trips to Shriners Hospital and long hospitalizations for Mark she never wavered in her devotion as a mother. She made certain that each of her sons had equal opportunities to grow into themselves and she loved them dearly. Mark and Bev shared a special connection and he was a gifted man who survived until his 50th year, exceptional at the time for his disability. This love carried over to her grandchildren. Every holiday was a BIG celebration in the Venn household always with the best costumes, decorations and food. This enthusiasm was also seen through her month-long celebration of Halloween in which she would arrive at every sporting event of her grandchildren in costume. She was silly and joyful all the way through her last moments. She loved creating art, growing flowers, and spending cherished time with her Women Golfers at Del Rio CC. She played rain or shine until her 90th year. She was a lifetime member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization that was started in the late 1800s and continues today supporting women's education. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert Jr., and son Mark. She is survived by her devoted and deeply appreciative sons, Bob (Marsha) and Tim (Melodie), grandchildren, Robby, Marissa, Sally Anne, Courtney and Dirk and seven great grandchildren. Any remembrances can be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children or Seva Hospice of Modesto. We hold her forever in our hearts.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 3, 2020.