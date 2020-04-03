Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Welch

December 17, 1924 - March 27, 2020

Beverly Alice Welch, 95, passed away March 27, 2020 at her home in Hughson, California. Bev was born December 17, 1924 to Dewey Brown and Thelma (Miller) (Brown) Van Antwerpen in Modesto, California. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1942, and attended Modesto Junior College, during which time she also worked for Dr. R. Stewart Hiatt in his medical office. In 1945, Bev married the love of her life, Raymond Welch Jr., who she enjoyed 67 years of shared happiness with until he passed in 2014. She was a homemaker and also helped out on the family peach and walnut farm. Through the years she was actively involved and held a variety of positions with the Empire Church of the Brethren, Boy and Girl Scouts of America, Empire 4-H Club, Beyer Band Boosters, Downey High Debate Judging, Y'smenettes, and the Empire Get-Together Club. She also worked periodically for the Stanislaus County Elections office. She was especially proud of her PTA Lifetime Achievement Award, along with her (multi-gallon) donation of blood throughout her life. Bev greatly loved her swimming routine at the Modesto Courtroom for many decades. In addition, she was a performer with MoBand in her younger years, and enjoyed attending concerts and theatre productions. She was proud to have been a contributor to the Empire pool fund drive when it was established for the Community.

Bev was a dearly devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Joan Padgett of Deleon Springs, FL; son Roger Welch of Modesto; daughter Jennifer Wuchner of Wawona; and son Jeffrey Welch of Modesto. She is also survived by her brother, Harold Brown of Woodland, along with 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her cherished longtime friend, Jackie Foret.

Private burial. Due to current concerns regarding travel and social gatherings, a memorial service for family and friends celebrating Bev's life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to honor Bev may direct any charitable gifts to the Empire Church of the Brethren, PO Box 215, Empire, CA, 95319; Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA, 95356 (

